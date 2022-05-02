Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €270.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($290.32) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €249.14 ($267.90).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at €216.20 ($232.47) on Thursday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($222.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €210.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €210.49.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.