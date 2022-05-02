Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €270.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($290.32) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €249.14 ($267.90).
Shares of ALV opened at €216.20 ($232.47) on Thursday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($222.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €210.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €210.49.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Further Reading
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.