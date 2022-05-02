AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 56.6% in April

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CBH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,929. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 30,470 shares during the period.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

