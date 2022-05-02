AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 56.6% in April

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CBH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,929. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
