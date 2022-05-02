Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €36.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALO. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($40.32) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.43 ($40.25).

ALO stock opened at €21.12 ($22.71) on Thursday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($27.58) and a one year high of €37.37 ($40.18). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.54.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

