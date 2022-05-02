Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

