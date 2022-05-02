AMC Entertainment (AMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,969,016. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $1,075,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after acquiring an additional 326,035 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,562 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

