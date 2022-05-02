AMEPAY (AME) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.66 or 0.07291524 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00039230 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

