American National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

American National Bank grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 326.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,907,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,968,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $90.22 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

