American National Bank Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

American National Bank grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1,166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

CDW traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $164.13. 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,201. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day moving average is $185.27. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $159.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

