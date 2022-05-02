American National Bank Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

American National Bank purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,583. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95. Masco Co. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

