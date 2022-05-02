American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $154.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.20 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 33.99%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

