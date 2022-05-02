Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $691.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) will post $691.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $705.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $678.00 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $634.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

COLD traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $25.33. 82,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,301. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.27%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after buying an additional 328,355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 99.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 39,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

