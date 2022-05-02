Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Position Boosted by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,219,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 140.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,440,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,058 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 140,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,301. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -733.27%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

