Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $19,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.70. 6,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,663. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

