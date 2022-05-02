AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Down 5.3%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.48 and last traded at $92.55. Approximately 23,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 649,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $284,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 585.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,825 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $130,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

