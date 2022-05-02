Analysts Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $36.14. 46,634,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,926,547. The firm has a market cap of $291.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

