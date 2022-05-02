Analysts Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BACGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $36.14. 46,634,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,926,547. The firm has a market cap of $291.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

