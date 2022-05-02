Analysts Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CVGI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. 9,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,370. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $234.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 705,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 120,485 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after buying an additional 117,432 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.