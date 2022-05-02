Analysts Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.39 million to $17.51 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $14.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $70.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.12 million to $71.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.17 million, with estimates ranging from $76.87 million to $79.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million.

FVCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,228. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $288.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $212,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,592 shares of company stock worth $661,894. 22.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 1,669.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

