Analysts Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Maravai LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

