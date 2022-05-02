Analysts Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. MiMedx Group posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 731,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,250. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

In other MiMedx Group news, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,175 shares of company stock worth $833,438 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after purchasing an additional 181,074 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 105,089 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 240,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 144,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

