Analysts Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.34 Million

Brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to post sales of $141.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.10 million and the highest is $142.50 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $108.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $587.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $636.00 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $643.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $15.47. 5,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,091. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
