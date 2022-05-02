Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.82. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 121,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,578. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

