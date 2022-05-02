Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.13.

ADP stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.02. 27,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,613. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

