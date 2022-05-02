Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $300.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.70. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 27.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.