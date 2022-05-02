Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.36). iHeartMedia reported earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

IHRT traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $28.24.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 17,342 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,349,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,562,748.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 619,937 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $10,997,682.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,027,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,090,775 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,061 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 242.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 24.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,322,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,958,000 after purchasing an additional 455,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,007,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,262,000 after purchasing an additional 221,711 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.