Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,170,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,998,000 after buying an additional 2,005,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,984,000.

Shares of IRWD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 174,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.