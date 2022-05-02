Analysts Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. Selecta Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

SELB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after buying an additional 274,607 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 686,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

SELB stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

