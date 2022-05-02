Analysts Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. Selecta Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

SELB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after buying an additional 274,607 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 686,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

SELB stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36.

About Selecta Biosciences (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.