Analysts Expect SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SomaLogic.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SomaLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

SLGC traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $6.83. 951,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. SomaLogic has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.