Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Announce $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) to report $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after acquiring an additional 212,944 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,062 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. 9,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.