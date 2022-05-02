Analysts Expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Will Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.95. TotalEnergies reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $12.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $12.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TotalEnergies.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 7.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

TTE opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.