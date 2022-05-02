Analysts Expect Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) will report $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.25. Vale reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vale will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vale.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.83%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 52.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vale by 6,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vale by 1,167.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 360,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 331,949 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vale by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 1,265,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,111,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

