Analysts Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) PT at $4.79

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,740. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The business had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Endo International in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

