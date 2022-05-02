Analysts Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) PT at $30.80

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Everi stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $17.71. 5,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

