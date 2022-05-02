Analysts Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) PT at $73.88

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pentair by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 123,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

