Analysts Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target at $5.83

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

PRQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,935,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 433,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.69. 3,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,555. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $34.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.85.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

