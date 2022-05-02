Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) PT at C$42.04

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.04.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$46.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.69. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$66.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.6700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799 over the last quarter.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

