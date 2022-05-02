Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,589 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 420,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 47,255 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

