Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,188 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $135,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.87. The stock had a trading volume of 174,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,898. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

