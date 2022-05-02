Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.04.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,408 shares of company stock worth $6,368,570. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.92. 4,687,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $121.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

