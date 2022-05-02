Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 471 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,472 shares of company stock worth $371,566,160 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $870.76. 29,377,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,882,824. The company has a market cap of $902.12 billion, a PE ratio of 118.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $938.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $988.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.