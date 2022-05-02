Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 910 iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000.

Shares of QLTA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,743. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

