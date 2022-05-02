Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,066,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $11.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.57. 1,210,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,073. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $250.18 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

