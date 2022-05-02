Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,955 DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTF. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.21. 5,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

