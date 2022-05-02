Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.99 Million in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 2.1% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,729,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,491,000 after buying an additional 44,355 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,620,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,120,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,808,000 after purchasing an additional 280,912 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,123,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

