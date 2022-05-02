Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,390,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,885,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 24.0% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.83. 688,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,213. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51.

