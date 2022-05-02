Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 266 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,795,000 after purchasing an additional 583,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,709,000 after purchasing an additional 155,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $9.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.52. 507,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.81 and its 200-day moving average is $238.60.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.