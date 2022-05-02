Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 266 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,795,000 after purchasing an additional 583,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,709,000 after purchasing an additional 155,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $9.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.52. 507,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.81 and its 200-day moving average is $238.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.
About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
