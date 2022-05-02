Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of OKTA traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.73. 6,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,854. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.04.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
