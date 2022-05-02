Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN traded down $14.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,517. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.37 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 20.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.91.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.