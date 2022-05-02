Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $15.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.20. 615,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,843. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.28. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $350.99 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

