ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ARCB traded down $4.27 on Friday, reaching $72.16. 488,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,238. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.26.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

ArcBest Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.