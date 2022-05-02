Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Update

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the March 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ACHR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Several research analysts have commented on ACHR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

